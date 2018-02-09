Indie-electronic band, No No Yeah Okay, released their creative new EP, Cabal, a beautiful collaboration of distinct sounds that you’ll find hard to step away from. NNYO’s EP allows its listeners to peel away facades created by mundane existence, and reflect on who they truly are. Cabal is now available for streaming or download on digital music platforms worldwide.

This collection of electrifying and whimsical harmonies joined with feel-good vocals helps strip down reality around you and face the rawness of truth. “Cabal is all about this idea of identity. Identity is a really abstract, but powerful concept,” explains Mark Gage, a member of the band as well as producer. “Each song plays off a few variations of identity: how do you identify yourself, how do others see you, manipulating your identity to fit in with other people, and recognizing that you’re losing your identity.” NNYO’s fresh new EP, featuring previously released singles, “Make Believe” and “That Ain’t You,” is a blend of mellow acoustics and playful synths that creates a steady flow throughout each track.

Formed in 2014, the Milwaukee-based fusion of vast talent, No No Yeah Okay is comprised of Colin Plant (vocals), Mark Gage (production), Christopher Quasius (guitar), and Joshua Paynter (bass). The four friends display a widely varying musical background, creating a unified sound that a multitude of people can enjoy. “We don’t paint pretty pictures of a glamorous life, we don’t create party anthems, or sing about abstract concepts that anyone could sing about. The lyrics come from experiences and are delivered in a way that ties to a larger narrative; the concept for the project,” explains Gage. The group’s distinct sound awarded them with opportunities to perform on larger-than-life stages, such as Summerfest, Rock the Burb Festival, NBA halftime shows and many more. Now signed to the Los Angeles-based label Little Assembly, Cabal serves as a sample for what is to come from the band.

The satisfying collaboration of talent in No No Yeah Okay’s playful EP, Cabal, will leave its listeners wanting more. Download or stream Cabal on your favorite digital music store and learn more about their well-crafted musicianship at NoNoYeahOkay.com.