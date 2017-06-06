NINE INCH NAILS, OZZY OSBOURNE, A PERFECT CIRCLE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, RUN THE JEWELS, STONE SOUR, MARILYN MANSON and MASTODON top a bill of more than 35 artists performing on three stages.
Maynard James Keenan of A PERFECT CIRCLE says: “I’m delighted to be completing my musical trifecta by returning to the Aftershock festival with A PERFECT CIRCLE. Join us for a celebratory glass or three at the Caduceus Cellars & Merkin Vineyards Wine Garden all weekend long.”
Marilyn Manson says: “A perfect time in the world to share a stage with Ozzy. Here comes the storm.”
The daily music lineup for Monster Energy Aftershock is as follows:
Saturday, October 21NINE INCH NAILS
A PERFECT CIRCLE
RUN THE JEWELS
STONE SOUR
MASTODON
GOJIRA
HIGHLY SUSPECT
EAGLES OF DEATH METAL
TECH N9NE
AUGUST BURNS RED
ANTI-FLAG
NOTHING MORE
DEAP VALLY
FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES
CODE ORANGE
GRETA VAN FLEET
WHILE SHE SLEEPS
BLEEKER
Sunday, October 22: OZZY OSBOURNE
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
MARILYN MANSON
HALESTORM
IN THIS MOMENT
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD
OF MICE & MEN
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES
STEEL PANTHER
BEARTOOTH
STARSET
FOZZY
POWER TRIP
NEW YEARS DAY
DED
BLACK MAP
THEM EVILS
Monster Energy Aftershock founder Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents explains: “Over the past five years, Aftershock has continued to grow as one of the most diverse rock experiences in America. We continue to push the limits this year with NINE INCH NAILS and OZZY OSBOURNE, along with artists like A PERFECT CIRCLE, RUN THE JEWELS, RISE AGAINST, HIGHLY SUSPECT, GOJIRA and more.” He adds: “After the success we had with Caduceus wine at last year’s Aftershock, we continued the partnership with Maynard earlier this year at all of our spring festivals. I couldn’t be more excited to bring Caduceus Wine Garden back to Aftershock where it all began.”
Single-day and weekend tickets for Monster Energy Aftershock will be available at AftershockConcert.com starting on Friday, June 9 at noon PT. Tickets and VIP packages start at the following prices. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save, as ticket prices will increase in the coming weeks.
Weekend General Admission: $149.50
Weekend VIP: $279.50
Single Day GA: $84.50
Single Day VIP: $154.50
A limited number of GA ticket 4-packs and Zippo VIP 2-packs will also be available starting June 9. Discounted online hotel rates will be available through Curadora.
Monster Energy Aftershock is again offering a Park & Ride shuttle program, as parking at Discovery Park is extremely limited. Each Park & Ride ticket includes parking at Sleep Train Arena and a non-stop shuttle directly to the festival site. Festivalgoers are encouraged to carpool to Sleep Train Arena and save. A very limited number of premium parking spots in the Natomas Corporate Center lot directly across from Discovery Park are available for purchase.