The highly anticipated music lineup has been announced for Monster Energy Aftershock — California’s biggest rock festival — Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22 at Discovery Park, near downtown Sacramento.

NINE INCH NAILS, OZZY OSBOURNE, A PERFECT CIRCLE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, RUN THE JEWELS, STONE SOUR, MARILYN MANSON and MASTODON top a bill of more than 35 artists performing on three stages.

Maynard James Keenan of A PERFECT CIRCLE says: “I’m delighted to be completing my musical trifecta by returning to the Aftershock festival with A PERFECT CIRCLE. Join us for a celebratory glass or three at the Caduceus Cellars & Merkin Vineyards Wine Garden all weekend long.”

Marilyn Manson says: “A perfect time in the world to share a stage with Ozzy. Here comes the storm.”

The daily music lineup for Monster Energy Aftershock is as follows:

Saturday, October 21NINE INCH NAILS

A PERFECT CIRCLE

RUN THE JEWELS

STONE SOUR

MASTODON

GOJIRA

HIGHLY SUSPECT

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL

TECH N9NE

AUGUST BURNS RED

ANTI-FLAG

NOTHING MORE

DEAP VALLY

FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES

CODE ORANGE

GRETA VAN FLEET

WHILE SHE SLEEPS

BLEEKER

Sunday, October 22: OZZY OSBOURNE

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

MARILYN MANSON

HALESTORM

IN THIS MOMENT

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD

OF MICE & MEN

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

STEEL PANTHER

BEARTOOTH

STARSET

FOZZY

POWER TRIP

NEW YEARS DAY

DED

BLACK MAP

THEM EVILS

Monster Energy Aftershock founder Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents explains: “Over the past five years, Aftershock has continued to grow as one of the most diverse rock experiences in America. We continue to push the limits this year with NINE INCH NAILS and OZZY OSBOURNE, along with artists like A PERFECT CIRCLE, RUN THE JEWELS, RISE AGAINST, HIGHLY SUSPECT, GOJIRA and more.” He adds: “After the success we had with Caduceus wine at last year’s Aftershock, we continued the partnership with Maynard earlier this year at all of our spring festivals. I couldn’t be more excited to bring Caduceus Wine Garden back to Aftershock where it all began.”

Single-day and weekend tickets for Monster Energy Aftershock will be available at AftershockConcert.com starting on Friday, June 9 at noon PT. Tickets and VIP packages start at the following prices. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save, as ticket prices will increase in the coming weeks.

Weekend General Admission: $149.50

Weekend VIP: $279.50

Single Day GA: $84.50

Single Day VIP: $154.50

A limited number of GA ticket 4-packs and Zippo VIP 2-packs will also be available starting June 9. Discounted online hotel rates will be available through Curadora.

Monster Energy Aftershock is again offering a Park & Ride shuttle program, as parking at Discovery Park is extremely limited. Each Park & Ride ticket includes parking at Sleep Train Arena and a non-stop shuttle directly to the festival site. Festivalgoers are encouraged to carpool to Sleep Train Arena and save. A very limited number of premium parking spots in the Natomas Corporate Center lot directly across from Discovery Park are available for purchase.