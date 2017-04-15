Nikki Sixx is recovering at home in Los Angeles from hip replacement surgery.

The MÖTLEY CRÜE and SIXX:A.M. bassist underwent the two-hour procedure earlier this month after announcing online that was he was preparing to go under the knife.Speaking about the operation during this past Thursday’s episode of his nationally syndicated radio show “Sixx Sense”, Nikki said (hear audio below): “There’s so much about it that I was excited about, and then there was parts of me that I was a little bit freaked out about. “The thing that was interesting is, at first, when I heard that I needed that, I had that feeling, ‘Oh my God! That’s like an old person thing.’ And I started getting a lot of feedback from our listeners and people in their 30s and 40s that have had hip replacement. In fact, I was just talking to a friend of mine, and his wife, who is 38, just had it done. So it’s actually more common than not. And especially because people are more active now.”Sixx said that the doctor told him he could take sawed-off bone home “for religious reasons,” but added that it “was complete mush.” He explained: “The bone had just basically disintegrated from where they sawed it off and from where it was bone-on-bone. So I’d actually earned this surgery.”Nikki marveled at the speed of his recovery, saying: “It’s amazing what they can do with modern medicine. I have to tell you, I was up, I was walking. The next day, I walked three hundred feet, and the next day, with only a cane, I walked up a flight of stairs, they showed me how to get in and out of a car, and they sent me home. And I’ve been here in the house pretty much ever since then. I went out a little bit yesterday, and I kind of took it too far. But I just wanted to be active.”He added: “So for anybody out there that has to go through a surgery like this, it’s probably the best thing you’ll ever do for yourself, ’cause I’m really feeling a lot better than I was before I went in for surgery.”Sixx is working on the Broadway adaptation of his memoir, “The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star”. SIXX:A.M.‘s latest double album, “Prayers For The Blessed” and “Prayers For The Damned”, came out during 2016.Audio: