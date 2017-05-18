After spending over two years at CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KKMG (MAGIC FM 98.9)/COLORADO SPRINGS as PD/midday personality, NIKKI LANDRY is ready to psych a few people out — as a Professor.

LANDRY told ALL ACCESS, “After spending 8 straight years earning my BA and MA both in Psychology and working full time running radio stations and being on the air, my education finally pays off. I have accepted a Professor’s position at MOHAWK VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, in UTICA/ROME, NY, to teach 2 classes, 3 times a week. I’ll be teaching Psych 101 and Life Span and Development. I’m so excited about this new adventure and thank you to radio for teaching me how not to be afraid to speak in public. Next goal is TED TALKS!”