Think you can handle nights in the nation’s capital? With ELIZABETHANY moving to afternoons on iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON, D.C. (NET NEWS 12/12/17), the station has a prime opening for the next night star.

PD KRUZ tells ALL ACCESS, “If you eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, can entertain while doing a live, interactive, music-focused show, all while creating compelling and sharable content across multiple digital and social platforms, we want you to join our team in D.C.! Interested candidates should email air-check and resume to kruz@iheartmedia.com.”