UNITED TALENT AGENCY (UTA) has added NICK BARNES as Digital Strategy Agent based out of UTA’s NASHVILLE office. In this new role, BARNES will help build and execute digital and direct-to-audience strategies for clients across the agency, with a specific emphasis on music artists and the agency’s growing NASHVILLE presence.

“I’m elated to join the team at UTA and enter into a new chapter in my career,” said BARNES. “UTA’s commitment to digital growth is forward-thinking and progressive. With the contantly changing digital landscape, I look forward to keeping the company ahead of the curve and using my experience to attract new talent in NASHVILLE and beyond.” Added UTA NASHVILLE co-head NICK MEINEMA, “As the agency continues to expand our suite of services across all areas, NICK will help bring our digital strategy practice to the next level and give us true digital boots on the ground in NASHVILLE. His expertise at the intersection of music, digital, and marketing will serve as an invaluable tool as we continue to create new and innovative opportunities for our clients.”

BARNES joins from QPRIME where he served as Dir./Fan Engagement & Digital for EMI NASHVILLE artist ERIC CHURCH. At QPRIME, BARNES oversaw CHURCH’s growing fan club model, global digital strategy, and built proprietary technology to identify and mitigate ticket brokers’ activity on the secondary market. BARNES also helped launch other verticals of CHURCH’s business, such as “HIGHWAY TO HOME” with ROOMS TO GO and “THESE BOOTS” by LUCCHESE. Prior to joining QPRIME, BARNES spent time at SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE as ARISTA NASHVILLE Mgr./Digital Marketing.