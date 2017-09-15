CAPITOL RECORDS’ artist NIALL HORAN is set to release his debut solo album “Flicker” on OCTOBER 20th.

The singer, who just celebrated his 24th birthday on WEDNESDAY (9/13), has unveiled the album’s cover, tweeted about a new single, “Too Much To Ask,” and announced plans for an extensive U.S. and CANADIAN tour in 2018. Country superstar MAREN MORRIS – collaborator on the song “Seeing Blind” from the new album – will join to support the new dates.

“Too Much To Ask,” was one of the first songs he wrote for the new album, along with long-time collaborator JAMIE SCOTT. Regarding the song HORAN tweeted, “my new single & one of my favorites on the album,” adding “It’s a very special song to me and I hope you like it.” HORAN’s current single “Slow Hands” is currently #2 on the MEDIABASE Top 40 chart, on it’s way to #1.

The tour kicks off JULY 18 at CYNTHIA WOODS MITCHELL PAVILION, just north of HOUSTON. Other dates include GREEK THEATRE in LOS ANGELES on AUGUST 7th, RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE near DENVER on AUGUST 20th, and the JONES BEACH THEATER in WANTAGH, NY on SEPTEMBER 12th. Tickets for the 2018 U.S. and CANADIAN dates go on sale to the general public beginning FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd, at 10a local time. A complete tour itinerary can be found here.

HORAN is currently in TOKYO, in the middle of his “Flicker Sessions 2017 Tour,” which sold out in minutes. After having also visited DUBLIN, LONDON, STOCKHOLM and SYDNEY, HORAN heads to MEXICO and BRAZIL and will kick off the NORTH AMERICAN leg SEPTEMBER 19, at the HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM in LOS ANGELES. It will include an OCTOBER 31 show at the BEACON THEATRE in NEW YORK CITY.