The ‘Portugal Invasion’ radio initiative is a 30-day music experience, giving indie music fans a passport to the best-established and emerging-artists coming out of Portugal today. The campaign, created in partnership with idobi Network and Leaky Sync, debuts May 1st and features 20 artists hand-selected by idobi. In conjunction with the campaign, Leaky Sync will make the curated ‘Portugal Invasion’ playlist available for sync licensing opportunities.

Not only has Portugal become a top tourist destination, the country once known only for Fado was already the “focus country” for Eurosonic this year; Europe’s biggest music conference and showcase festival. After several British Invasions and major ripples from other international music makers, the American indie music scene is primed and ready for the ‘Portugal Invasion’ and it’s going to be good.

Early last year, boutique music licensing agency and rights holder collective, Leaky Sync began to help pave a path to international recognition for the indie artist and label community in Portugal. The collective continues to pitch songs for syncs by some of the most talented Portuguese artists. In addition, Leaky Sync’s music discovery program, Discovery Boost has already played an integral role by coordinating music video programming in seasonal video loops presented within the French airline, Air Austral. Support has hit U.S. soil as well; the Las Vegas World Market Center featured genre specific music videos on their digital displays, in continuous loops, spanning the International Nightlife Congress. The music discovery program also plugged Portuguese songs to music designers in Australia, to be programmed in hotel chain lobbies.

On the strength of these successes, Leaky Sync was eager to prioritize the territory. Initially orchestrated by Steve Bootland from The Portugal Music Scene / Portugal territory A&R/Sync rep, Leaky Sync quickly created the ‘Portugal Invasion’ playlist and teamed up with idobi Network—home of the most listened to internet radio station in the world.

idobi consistently brings the best new music to millions of listeners nationwide, and immediately envisioned the ‘Portugal Invasion’ radio campaign as a vehicle to drive music discovery for select Leaky Sync artists. The campaign, touted as a music experience, will run for 30-days throughout the month of May on the network’s indie station, idobi Anthm, featuring 20 songs curated by idobi music directors, Eddie Barella and Matt Vogel.

“We’re thrilled by the positive response coming from our industry relations towards Portuguese artists within the collective”, mentions Josh East, Director of Music Licensing and Head of A&R at Leaky Sync. The start-up is comfortably pitching music from just over 50 active artists and bands from Portugal, and the roster continues to grow. “It seems that our team may have something here, to support popular music from a specific foreign territory, and leak it into the U.S. through long developed relationships and media partners”, adds East.

To produce fresh digital content for the campaign, idobi will book several participating artists and bands for interviews on popular idobi live shows throughout the month of May. “With a listenership of over 7 million tune-ins per month on idobi Network, the ‘Portugal Invasion’ is a great opportunity for indie music fans to discover Portuguese artists”, says Eddie Barella, Program Director for idobi Network.

Additionally, Leaky Sync will set up studio space in Lisbon, Portugal to produce a co-branded idobi Sessions ‘Live in Lisbon’ – Leaky Sync Acoustic Series. Featured artists and premiere dates will be announced across all partnership social media platforms. The videos will be presented on idobi.com and on the idobi YouTube channel.

Leaky Sync will continue to pitch more Portuguese artists and the ‘Portugal Invasion’ playlist to music supervisors, gaming companies, trailer production companies, movie and TV studios, as well as targeted brands and ad agencies that represent them. The idobi ‘Portugal Invasion’ playlist is available now on Spotify, via a search for Portugal Invasion or by visiting short link http://sptfy.com/Y94.

To stream idobi Network’s live radio stations, go to idobi.com or download the idobi app for iOS.

About idobi Network

idobi Network is home of the most listened to internet radio station in the world (idobi Radio), and is a winner of the Best Single-Stream Webcaster title at the RAIN Awards. idobi Network is the #6 internet radio broadcaster in the world (#5 commercial), on a list that includes iHeartMedia, Entercom, Cumulus and ESPN Radio. The network averages 7 million monthly tune-ins and serves over 72M ad impressions per month. The outlet also includes radio streams, idobi Howl and idobi Anthm. idobi Network is owned by alt-rock icons: Joel Madden (Good Charlotte), S�bastien Lefebvre, and Chuck Comeau (Simple Plan), along with internet broadcasting innovators Tom Cheney and Eddie Barella.

About Leaky Sync

Leaky Sync first launched as a boutique music licensing collective, pitching music for syncs and placements. The start-up has expanded with a focus to support artist, label and publisher rights holders within the collective, by increasing their song and music video presence across multi-media outlets through its Discovery Boost program.