ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian says that the band’s follow-up to “For All Kings” album will be “fucking amazing.”

Released in February 2016, “For All Kings” was called by some critics ANTHRAX‘s strongest album to date. Its arrival followed a five-year period during which the band experienced a rebirth of sorts, beginning with ANTHRAX‘s inclusion on the 2010 “Big Four” tour with METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH, and continuing with the 2011 release of comeback LP “Worship Music”.

Asked earlier this month by radio personality Eddie Trunk if ANTHRAX has begun thinking about a follow-up to “For All Kings”, Ian said: “There’s some ideas kicking around. [Drummer and main songwriter] Charlie [Benante] recently sent some killer riffs. I heard them, and, in my opinion, they’re awesome, and that makes it very exciting moving forward.

“I always kind of get a little bit of anxiety after we make a record and then you go out on tour and a year goes by you start to think, ‘All right. Are we gonna do this again? Did we use up our quota of riffs?'” he continued. “‘For All Kings’ is a great record, and where we’re at now. And then Charlie sent some riffs over, and I’m, like, ‘All right. The next record’s gonna be fucking amazing.'”

Benante told “Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon” in a recent interview that the new ANTHRAX music he has been writing is “sounding very pissed off and angry again. I think maybe it’s just a reflection of the world and everything in general in this so-called business,” he said. “I don’t know why it’s coming out like that, but it’s coming out very — like I said — angry and pissed off and just very aggressive.”

ANTHRAX‘s upcoming disc will be the band’s third full-length release since the return of singer Joey Belladonna, who came back into the fold for the “Big Four” shows, in the process helping inspire a new wave of creativity.

ANTHRAX will release its long-awaited live-in-concert DVD, “Kings Among Scotland”, on April 27, 2018 via Megaforce. Captured last February 15 at the band’s sold-out concert at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom, the two-hour set incorporates the band’s entire live show along with interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and other B-roll shot on the band’s tour bus, backstage, in hotels and elsewhere. The DVD will also include a “gear rundown” from each of the band members.

“Kings Among Scotland” was produced, directed, filmed and edited for Film24Productions by Paul M. Green (OPETH, THE DAMNED, THE LEVELLERS), with the sound mixed by ANTHRAX studio producer Jay Ruston. For the filming, Green utilized 17 cameras, including a crane and several mobile and stationery Go-Pros.

The release of “Kings Among Scotland” will be preceded by ANTHRAX‘s North American co-headline tour with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE — “KillThrax 2018” — set to kick off January 25 in Montreal.