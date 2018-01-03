Make sure you’re in front of the TV, or have the DVR set for FOX-TV TOMORROW night (1/4), as REPUBLIC GROUP Pres. CHARLIE WALK, SEAN “DIDDY” COMBS, DJ KHALED and MEGHAN TRAINOR will debut as the panel of experts on the new singing competition series, THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM.

The show is scheduled as a six-episode series, explained on its website, “Four top-notch vocalists will fight to defend their coveted seats against hungry newcomers week after week. The longer they hold onto their seats, the closer they are to their dreams. The singer left ‘sitting’ will win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take their career to the next level with a panel of music industry heavyweights behind them. As part of grand prize, the winner will be named an iHEARTMEDIA ‘On The Verge’ artist. Are you the best of the best? Do you have what it takes to face off and dethrone the best singers in the country?! If so, this is your chance to become AMERICA’s next singing superstar!”

“What lies at the heart of the music business is ‘talent,’” said WALK. “Discovering and developing talent remains the most important, consistent driver of my home, REPUBLIC RECORDS, and now FOX’s THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM. I’m thrilled to be joining this incredible panel of my longtime friends, SEAN, KHALED and MEGHAN, to help make the difference on a platform that’s truly committed to identifying and breaking the next generation of superstars. We will guide them, advise them, and be with them every step of the way on their journey, starting on the most transparent stage in television.”