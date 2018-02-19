Newcomer Simon D James prepares to captivate listeners with the release of his debut single Dearest Lovely World, out now via YellowBrick Music.

The single was written whilst Simon was volunteering in the refugee camps of the Calais Jungle and recognised that “regardless of colour or creed we are all bound together by the common threads of love, loss and the need to find community in an ever more fractured world”. Dearest Lovely World is a beautifully honest song, which tackles an emotional subject, balancing it with uplifting musicality and warm, rich vocals akin to the likes of Vance Joy and The Paper Kites.

Based in Brighton, Simon continues to hone his craft, working with various artists across the globe such as Californian singer-songwriter Kate McSherry and British poet Peter Moore. With Dearest Lovely World, Simon D James wants to share his overriding passion and passport to a life less ordinary.

EPK – http://www.abadgeoffriendship.com/artists/simon-d-james

facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SimonDJamesMusic/

Spotify: http://spoti.fi/2EO1Yjz

Amazon: http://amzn.to/2GshKO2

iTunes: https://apple.co/2oibTUl