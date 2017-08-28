The New Wave Record Label for Independent Artist is excited to announce the launch party for iStream Records the new wave Record Label for independent artists world-wide. iStream Records is a streaming-only Record Label, that only focuses on streaming. The company will seek out songs that have potential to become popular on streaming services. The new wave imprint record label based in Atlanta. Our slogan here at iStream Records “Hear it – See it- Live it” We Stream it!

To celebrate the launch of iStream Records, the labels will be unveiling who’s the executive staff, artist, writers and producers. The artists who will be performing include Jordy, Luxx, Big Scene, Charles Reed, Skinny Drank and Dottie. iStream Records develop emerging artists to grow without immediate expectations or pressures typical of getting signed,” iStream Records offers single and album deals. Explains Katrina Moore, A&R of iStream Records. “We are excited to give emerging artists an opportunity to focus on their music while we provide label support.” The first two releases from iStream Records will be Jordy and Luxx (available digitally Winter 2017) for further information on iStream Records Artists & Releases please visit: www.istreamrecords.com.

The launch party will be held at the 6340 Event Hall, 6340 Highway 85 College Park GA on September 20th 2017 at 7.30pm. “It’s a free event, for people to join us in celebrating iStream Records.” People and all media are welcome can reserve a ticket for the launch party on iStream Records website. There will be complimentary food and refreshments.