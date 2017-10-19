Kris Evans, an up and coming Urban music artist from Manchester England, has just been crowned the winner of Project: Aloft Star UK and will be performing in New York alongside artists from across the globe competing for the title of overall winner.

ARTIST BIO

Kris has been making music since the age of 11 and at 14 he was spotted and mentored by UK Battle Rapper Shotty Horroh. Kris was later scouted for the band The Mend who were finalists on UK TV’s Britain’s Got Talent. They went on to have a hit single and support Little Mix on tour.

Now solo, Kris has returned to his Urban music roots. Kris is focused on getting his music out to a wider audience and has been playing acoustic and full band shows across the UK to a great response. Kris recently headlined his first show as part of Sonder Music Festival and he then went on to perform at Musicians Against Homelessness and at Sundown Festival.

Kris has just released his fantastic new single ‘Mine’.

‘Mine’ is the follow up to Kris’ debut solo single ‘N.U.M.B’ which recently won ‘Best R&B/Hip-Hop Song’ at the Unsigned Only Awards. Kris was the only UK act nominated in the category and, in fact, the only UK winner across all categories. Almost 6,000 tracks were submitted to the competition from over 100 countries!

‘N.U.M.B’ has also been nominated as one of only 10 finalists in the ‘Best Unsigned Song’ category at the 2017 Unsigned Music Awards hosted by Best of British.

