In honor of the one year anniversary of PRINCE’s passing, RMA (ROGUE MUSIC ALLIANCE) is releasing a six song EP titled “DELIVERANCE,” of new studio recordings from 2006-2008, this FRIDAY, APRIL 21st. The title track, “Deliverance,” is available now on iTUNES and APPLE MUSIC. The pre-order for the EP is also available now on iTUNES, GOOGLE PLAY and AMAZON.

The EP disc version of DELIVERANCE will be released nationwide on JUNE 2nd at WALMART, TARGET and other major brick and mortar stores.

DELIVERANCE features six previously unreleased tracks: “Deliverance,” “Man Opera,” which includes a four-movement medley: “I Am,” “Touch Me,” “Sunrise Sunset,” “No One Else;” and an extended version of “I Am.” The songs were written and recorded when PRINCE was an independent artist.

PRINCE and IAN BOXILL (2PAC, GLADYS KNIGHT, JANET JACKSON, BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY, multiple award winning PRINCE albums), co-wrote and co-produced all of the tracks beginning in 2006. After PRINCE’s passing, BOXILL continued their work by spending the past year completing the compositions and arrangements, finishing the production and mixing the songs.

Said BOXILL, “I believe ‘Deliverance’ is a timely release with everything going on in the world today, and in light of the one-year anniversary of his passing. I hope when people hear PRINCE singing these songs it will bring comfort to many. a once told me that he would go to bed every night thinking of ways to bypass major labels and get his music directly to the public. When considering how to release this important work, we decided to go independent because that’s what Prince would have wanted.”