The classical warrior, Hannah Rankin has just become an Ambassador for Music for All and its flagship event Learn to Play Day.

Hannah Rankin, a talented classical musician and professional boxer, is delighted to have joined the respected ranks of the Music for All Ambassadors and is looking forward to playing a part in their flagship event Learn to Play Day on 17th and 18th March 2018. Equally passionate about music and boxing she is keen to let people know why these two diverse skills actually work incredibly well together.

She studied at the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow and the Royal Academy of Music. While at university she took up boxing to keep fit. Hannah discovered that the disciplines for boxing and classical music were extremely close. She uses her natural musical rhythm to help her land punches, her ability to accent a musical note to focus on how to power a punch and her boxing performances to overcome her stage nerves when playing solo in an orchestral performance.

Being a musician has amazing benefits. Hannah found that music and boxing are both immersive activities that are great to relax to, as well and give a great feeling of achievement as you learn new skills!

Find out more about the amazing benefits of making music by booking a FREE taster musical instrument lesson at a music shop, venue or school on Learn to Play Day on 17th and 18th March 2018. Visitors can also expect to find a range of workshops, masses of demonstrations, possibly performances, and appearances from local dignitaries, celebrities and even rock stars!

Full details of the event, including participating venues and local appearances, will be found at www.learntoplayday.com over the coming weeks. To find out more about the charity, Music for All, go to www.musicforall.org.uk or visit Music for All’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/musicforallcharity.