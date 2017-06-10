WXPN, the Philadelphia non-commercial, member-supported radio station that produces the nationally-syndicated music program World Cafe, unveiled a new logo for the program this week.

The new design (seen above) marks a new era for the daily, two-hour program heard on more than 200 US radio stations: WXPN recently celebrated the show’s 25th anniversary, and April 3 was the launch date of its new host, Talia Schlanger. (Original World Cafe host David Dye will remain a contributor to the program as well as a WXPN host.)

“After 25 years, we wanted a new mark to signify the continuing growth of World Cafe,” said WXPN Marketing Director Kim Winnick. “The new logo’s circular design recalls the original ‘coffee cup stain’ design, reflecting the show’s diverse and inclusive nature, and the new color communicates the show’s vibrancy. We feel that it perfectly captures the influence of World Cafe radiating out into the world, and gives it a fresh significance.”

The station called on Philadelphia agency J2 Design to work with it on creating the new mark. Brian Jacobson, Principal of J2 Design, said, “As longtime fans of World Cafe we are honored to play a small part in defining its next chapter. We hope the new logo honors the legacy of David Dye while amplifying the program’s bright future.”

Enjoyed by nearly 600,000 listeners each week, World Cafe is known by artists, appreciative audiences, and the radio and music industries as an influential source for music discovery. It features a signature mix of artist interviews with in-studio performances by both established and emerging artists, and a curated music selection that encompasses singer-songwriters, classic rock, indie rock, Americana, alt-country, blues, world music, Latin music, R&B and soul. The show’s “Sense of Place” series takes listeners along to musical hotspots around the globe (with 19 trips to date), and World Cafe Nashville was established in 2016 as a Southern US content hub for the show. There have been 40 Live at World Cafe CDs and two World Cafe books issued to date.

WXPN General Manager Roger LaMay said, “We are making significant investments in the future of the program, building on its amazing history of musical discovery. This new design is part of our effort to sustain and grow the show’s relevance and impact for years to come.”

For more information about World Cafe, visit http://www.xpn.org/world-cafe, http://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe and http://worldcafe.tumblr.com. The website for WXPN is http://www.xpn.org.