Voting for the CRS 2018 “NEW FACES OF COUNTRY MUSIC SHOW” lineup opens THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16th at 9a (CT). Voting is open to all Country radio station employees and will remain open through the end of the day (11:59p CT) on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24th. To vote, simply visit the CRS website and make your selections. The five acts with the most votes will comprise the lineup for the always-popular show.

Candidates for this year’s lineup are as follows: 19/INTERSCOPE/MERCURY NASHVILLE’s LAUREN ALAINA; RED BOW RECORDS’ CRAIG CAMPBELL; RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s LUKE COMBS; ATLANTIC/WEA’s DEVIN DAWSON; TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS’ RUSSELL DICKERSON; MONUMENT/ARISTA NASHVILLE’s WALKER HAYES; ATLANTIC/WEA’s HIGH VALLEY; REVIVER RECORDS’ LOCASH; BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ MIDLAND; BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ CARLY PEARCE; ATLANTIC/WEA’s MICHAEL RAY; WHEELHOUSE RECORDS’ RUNAWAY JUNE; CURB NASHVILLE’s DYLAN SCOTT; and BIG LABEL RECORDS’ AARON WATSON.

Votes must be placed from voters’ station email addresses in order to be verified and successfully cast. The CRS 2018 “NEW FACES OF COUNTRY MUSIC SHOW” will be held at the OMNI HOTEL in NASHVILLE. For more information, visit the CRS website here.