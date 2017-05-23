Country/Folk songwriting music duo Neon Moon just released the official video for their current single, “If I Knew.” You can watch it HERE!

The catchy “throwback country” tune is sure to tug on the heartstrings of those who have ever been in love. With lyrics like “If I knew what was good for me, I’d just make you leave, pack your bags and leave them by the door. I’d never let you speak, talk your way back to me, if I knew what was good for me,” the song relates to an addicting on-again-off-again relationship that just won’t quit. You can download “If I Knew” HERE!

After playing and writing together for many years, Noelle and Josh decided to take the plunge and form Neon Moon, following the success of their YouTube project Our52Songs. Unable to stay married to only one genre of music, Neon Moon gives polygamy a shot. Currently dabbling in Classic Country, Folk and Americana, the dynamic Nashville based duo has created their own genre – calling it “Twangy Americana.” Neon Moon is set to release their debut six-song album, entitled “6:53,” in late June 2017.

As of right now, Neon Moon is just a new life form trying to figure out how to exist in the ever revolving musical world we live in and we hope you’ll take the journey with them.

