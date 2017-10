A 21-year old woman has accused NELLY of rape, reports TMZ.

The young lady does not deny she partied with NELLY prior to the alleged incident. NELLY was arrested early SATURDAY (10/7) for second degree rape and released shortly after.

NELLY’s lawyer SCOTT ROSENBLUM told TMZ, “It does not surprise me that she wanted to have her story publicized. That is playbook 101 of a person with an agenda and clearly, she has one. The agenda is money, fame and notoriety.”