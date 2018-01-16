WESTWOOD ONE recently promoted four Affiliate Sales Directors to VP/Affiliate Sales: NEAL BIRD, RICH BURG, STUART GREENBLATT and JIM JONES. All four report to SVP/Affiliate Sales DENNIS GREEN.

GREEN said, “NEAL, RICH, STUART and JIM lead the charge each and every day to make sure our affiliates and station partners have the best products available and customer service possible. We are proud to elevate them as a result of their tireless efforts in helping to make WESTWOOD ONE AMERICA’s largest radio network.”

BIRD is in LOS ANGELES and is responsible for all Music and Entertainment affiliations, BURG is in NEW YORK and is in charge of all Sports affiliations, GREENBLATT is also in NEW YORK and handles all Talk affiliations, and Jones is WASHINGTON, D.C. and oversees all WESTWOOD ONE News affiliations.