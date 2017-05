Congratulations to EMPIRE BROADCASTING Country KRTY/SAN JOSE GM NATE DEATON, who has been elected to the board of directors for the station’s parent company.

“Our owner and President of the Board bought their first radio station, our KLIV-A, on JULY 1st, 1967, which makes this the 50th anniversary,” DEATON told ALL ACCESS. “I am grateful to BOB KIEVE for not only 23 years of employment, but his support on my nomination and election.” Congratulate DEATONĀ here.