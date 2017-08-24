ENTERCOM Top 40 WNVZ (Z104)/NORFOLK PD NATALIA SONIAK adds programming duties for sister Hot AC WPTE (94.9 THE POINT), replacing BARRY MCKAY, whose position was eliminated.

VP/Market Manager BENNETT ZIER said, “NATALIA is one of our great leaders and talents, and we are delighted that she will be taking on the extra responsibilities of the 94.9 THE POINT.”

SONIAK added, “ENTERCOM/NORFOLK is one of ENTERCOM’s great radio clusters, and I am delighted to be taking on WPTE and working with such a great team.”

MCKAY told ALL ACCESS, “My PD position was eliminated due to the upcoming merger with ENTERCOM/CBS. I’m still voice tracking ENTERCOM stations in ROCHESTER and GREENVILLE. I’ll also be continuing my VO biz. It’s been a great 15 year run and thankful to have been part of the success of WPTE! I can be reached at barrymckay@cox.net and (757) 647-8582.”