Nashville rocker Rich Lynch returns just in time for the hot summer season with a brand new song that documents the long lonely journey of an extraterrestrial alien who seeks solace at a local watering hole on Planet Earth.

Make that a ‘double shot’ of “Take Me to Your Liter” as two versions of the track have just been released to all reputable online sales outlets in time for the traditional summer season in the northern hemisphere. But, it’s not simply a party song – there’s a surprising depth of content packed into the four-minute plus rocker.

“Anyone who knows me well understands my fascination with UFOs, the paranormal and abduction stories,” Lynch detailed in an interview for the double single release. “I was in the second grade and the first time I visited a book fair the paperback I gravitated to was ‘UFOs: Past, Present & Future’. The rest, as they say, is history.”

“One of my rehearsal bands back in New Jersey was called ‘The Aliens’ and the title first came up at a weekend jam session,” Lynch continued. “My friend who was sitting in that day said we should write a song called ‘Take Me To Your Leader’ but I wasn’t crazy about the idea.”

Lynch warmed up to the thought after living many months in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I awoke one night with a chorus fully formed in my head,” Rich remarked offering insight into the creative process. “Once I thought of it as a drinking song I got very excited for the lyrical possibilities.”

The story describes the plight of an out of this world foreigner who winds up exiled in his own personal Area 51 estranged from everything he ever once knew and loved.

“In some ways it’s autobiographical and a lot of inspiration came from moving to a new part of the country,” Lynch confessed, continuing, “and, I’m all too familiar with the concept of being isolated and separated from everything I once held dear.”

“I’ve watched a lot of those Amish documentary shows,” Lynch said trying to clarify the thematic direction of his new single. “Those poor kids who get shunned or cast out of their society simply because they have unique beliefs or want to pursue the greater promises of our prosperous society. To me, this eternal silent treatment they end up receiving, it’s the cruelest thing you can do to a person.”

The heavy subject matter weaves it’s way through three verses that detail the alien’s departure, isolation and potential return to his home planet. But, before he makes it back he ends up in a bar to think and drink.

“We think this track is a potential number one,” Lynch concludes. “Nashville is such a drinking town and many of the country music stars have their own boutique label brands of whiskey or vodka, it rubs off on you. We wrote it with them in mind and we’re waiting for a call.”

The two editions are similar but noticeably different from one another. “Take Me to Your Liter” is a straight up fast rocker with a classic rock feel. Version #2 is the original acoustic take. It’s a bit slower and considerably more moody and vulnerable.

“We put both out,” Lynch concludes. “One is perfect to get the party started – the other is more suited to the nightcap or the morning after. We’re proud of both of them. We can’t wait for the fans to hear it!”

Lynch didn’t stop there, either. Like any good rock act he went ahead and produced apparel to document the release of “Take Me to Your Liter”.

“We have a great limited edition T-Shirt available for fans to get a hold of,” Lynch added saying that some might recognize the logo. “We put our old friend Kweevak – who was our alien mascot in the late 90’s – back to work. He is prominently featured on the single cover and the shirt. Except now, instead of holding a musical note he’s reaching for a bottle of Tennessee’s finest!”

Rich Lynch is a singer/songwriter who began his professional recording career in 2014 with the release of "I Want to Live in a Dome". He has now released 10 critically acclaimed digital singles to the online marketplace and he is currently hard at work in Nashville on several new tracks that will see the light of day in 2018.

