Nashville-based americana singer-songwriter Sam Rochford is best known for her laid-back and introspective hit, “So Easy.” The song catapulted the 25-year-old Connecticut native onto the national charts, reaching the IndieWorld Country Record Report Top 40 and the Independent Music Network’s Top 15. While still riding high with her debut single, the former WSM Radio on-air personality released a youtube cover of “Crystal Kingdom,” from popular Geek-culture program, “The Adventure Zone.” The video received more than 3,000 views on Youtube.

Now, Sam Rochford has announced an ambitious new campaign for the month of October. During “Inktober,” Sam will write a new song and post a new Youtube video, every day.

“I’m going to try to write a song every single day, and make a video every single day, in October,” says Sam. “Some of the videos are going to be the songs, some of the videos are just going to be me talking about songwriting and things I’ve learned. A lot of traditional visual artists do something similar to this and call it ‘Inktober,’ so that’s what I’m calling it too!”

You can subscribe to Sam Rochford’s Youtube channel to catch every video during “Inktober” at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmKtEelBwxsZWclNmyj96rA.

Sam Rochford is a 25-year-old Connecticut native, now living in Nashville, where she was formerly an on-air correspondent for 650 AM WSM’s “Nashville Today” show hosted by Devon O’Day. Prior to moving to Nashville, she was the host of “Markov Music” on Boston’s popular internet radio station, WEMF. Sam has been publishing videos to YouTube and Facebook for the last 5 years, garnering a dedicated following for her musicianship, and quirky personality. Sam draws on influences from modern Americana artists like Amanda Shires and the Mountain Goats, as well as paying tribute to classic greats like Bob Dylan and Patsy Cline. She writes songs prolifically and performs all over Nashville in writer’s rounds.

