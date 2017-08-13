Nashville-based americana singer-songwriter Sam Rochford is best known for her laid-back and introspective hit, “So Easy.” The song catapulted the 25-year-old Connecticut native onto the national charts, reaching the IndieWorld Country Record Report Top 40 and the Independent Music Network’s Top 15. The former WSM radio on-air personality is still riding high with her debut single, appearing on dozens of talk shows to promote the release.

Now, Sam Rochford has released a new youtube cover video of the song, “Crystal Kingdom.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBnH–0irDM

Sam says, “Thank you to Griffin McElroy, my dungeon master and best friend for writing this song. Check out his podcast “The Adventure Zone” because that’s where this tune comes from: http://www.maximumfun.org/shows/adventure-zone.”

The audio track was produced by Jeremy Parsons and features guitar by Bronson Bush. Sam is offering a free download of the song at https://samrochford.bandcamp.com/track/crystal-kingdom-cover.

ABOUT “THE ADVENTURE ZONE:” Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy from My Brother, My Brother and Me have recruited their dad Clint for a campaign of high adventure. Join the McElroys as they find their fortune and slay an unconscionable number of … you know, kobolds or whatever in … The Adventure Zone.

ABOUT SAM ROCHFORD: Sam Rochford is a 25-year-old Connecticut native, now living in Nashville, where she was formerly an on-air correspondent for 650 AM WSM’s “Nashville Today” show hosted by Devon O’Day. Prior to moving to Nashville, she was the host of “Markov Music” on Boston’s popular internet radio station, WEMF. Sam has been publishing videos to YouTube and Facebook for the last 5 years, garnering a dedicated following for her musicianship, and quirky personality. Sam draws on influences from modern Americana artists like Amanda Shires and the Mountain Goats, as well as paying tribute to classic greats like Bob Dylan and Patsy Cline. She writes songs prolifically and performs all over Nashville in writer’s rounds. For more information, please visit www.samrochford.com.