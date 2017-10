CUMULUS MEDIA has unveiled the ten finalists in the “NASH NEXT CHALLENGE 2017” who were selected by a panel of Country radio professionals. The finalists will be judged by BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA and WESTWOOD ONE syndicated “AMERICAN COUNTRY COUNTDOWN” host KIX BROOKS during the “NASH NEXT 2017 FINALS” event at WILDHORSE SALOON in NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1st.

The ten finalists are BLOOMINGTON and PEORIA, IL’s LICK CREEK; NEW ORLEANS’ KATIE AUSTIN; OXNARD-VENTURA, CA’s MORGAN LEIGH BAND; CINCINNATI’s NATALIE SPIROFF; CENTERVILLE, OH’s ALEXIS GOMEZ; LAKE CHARLES, LA and BEAUMONT, TX’s GYTH RIGDON; FORT WALTON BEACH, FL’s SCHATZI + THE STRING BOFFIN; NASHVILLE’s RADIO ROMANCE; SALT LAKE CITY, UT’s MIKE RUT; and WORCESTER, MA’s ASHLEY JORDAN.