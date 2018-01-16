PREMIERE NETWORKS and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100) morning host ELVIS DURAN will be inducted into the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame at the 2018 NAB SHOW’s new Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner on MONDAY, APRIL 9th at the ENCORE in LAS VEGAS.

“ELVIS DURAN represents great radio. He has endured as one of AMERICA’s top radio talents and gets high ratings in syndication as well,” said NAB EVP of Radio JOHN DAVID. “We are honored to recognize his successful radio career and add him to our distinguished NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame.”