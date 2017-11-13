Since singer-songwriter, vocalist Oneil Peart and drummer, percussionist Christopher Downer embarked on their new soulful journey with Myal Soul (formerly No-maddz), a musical rebirth has delivered a distinctive cutting edge sound, the latter displayed on the singles “Slow Wine” and “You and I Can Make It”.

With “Slow Wine”, Myal Soul has managed to retain their authentic reggae essence, yet fuse Soul, Funk and R&B smooth riffs, upbeat percussion, unique guitar style paired with sultry vocal fluctuations, rhythmic chants and thoughtful lyrics that appeal to music lovers worldwide without pretense. “Slow Wine is a love song. The aim was to create a song that had an international appeal with a predominantly Jamaican style of course. We needed a song to show the versatility to our existing audiences who already knew us from the No-maddz era.” explained Slow Wine’s writer O’neil.

While renowned Grammy Producer “Chris Schwartz” (The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill) is responsible for the Soul in “Myal Soul”, the name itself means “musical healers”, thus one can better understand the inspiration of “You and I Can Make It”. It is befitting that the song’s writer O’neil Peart healed his soul by delivering heartfelt lyrics from a personal and meaningful experience.”When I wrote this song, I was in a funk in all relationships in my life. Business, love relationship and even child relationship. I needed a little motivation and as music serves me often as a digital diary, I just wrote what I was feeling; “You and I Can Make It“.

With an anticipated second album in the works to be released in 2018 titled “Serious Love”, Myal Soul will be releasing visuals for both “Slow Wine” and “You and I Can Make It”, while the two singles will shortly available on all major online digital outlets.

“If the fans want to know who I am, listen to my music. I won’t reinvent the wheel, but I can tell you I sing and play well.” – O’neil Peart.