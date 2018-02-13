THE MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (MUSIC BIZ) will present its Outstanding Achievement Award to record-breaking hit “Despacito” — by LUIS FONSI featuring DADDY YANKEE along with JUSTIN BIEBER on its remix — at the MUSIC BIZ 2018 Awards Luncheon during its 60th annual conference on MAY 17th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

Released on JANUARY 13, 2017, “Despacito” — which is primarily sung in Spanish — quickly became a dominant Latin smash. A remix featuring JUSTIN BIEBER was released the following APRIL, jolting “Despacito” to #1.

“No other song in the past year illustrates so perfectly the way that music overcomes barriers quite like ‘Despacito,’” said MUSIC BIZ Pres. JAMES DONIO. “Throughout 2017, the track dominated more than just the Latin charts, proving that fans will embrace music from cultures and in languages that are foreign to them. We are really excited to recognize the song and the artists’ success at MUSIC BIZ 2018.”