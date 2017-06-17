MTS Management Group is honored to announce their artists have been nominated in the 2017 Josie Music Awards. MTS and their artists received a total of 27 nominations in the event’s third annual awards. The Josie Music Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The red-carpet event, presented by The Josie Show and Country Blast Radio, will include award presentations, performances, meet & greets, and more. Tickets are now available at http://www.josiemusicawards.com/attending-eventstickets.html. The Josie Music Awards is the world’s largest independent artist awards show.

Ohio-based chart-topping country singer and 2016 Josie Music Awards winner, Richard Lynch led all MTS Artists with 7 nominations: Traditional Country Male Artist, Traditional Country Male Vocalist, Traditional Country Entertainer of the Year, Traditional Country Song, “Cut and Paste,” Traditional Country Album, “Mending Fences, Song Saluting America, “We’re American Proud,” and Best Male Video, “We’re American Proud.”

Canadian singer-songwriter and 2016 Josie Music Awards winner, Ed Roman received 4 nominations: Best Americana Song, “The Way She Goes,” Best Multi-Genre Artist, Best Multi-Genre Vocalist, and Best Male Video, “The Way She Goes.”

Atlanta-based Christian r&b singer, Rahn Anthoni received his first 3 Josie Music Awards nominations for Best R&B Artist, Best Gospel Song, “I’ll Trust You,” and Best Male Video, “I’ll Trust You.”

Christian Folk Artist Eddy Mann, Texas Country artist Madelyn Victoria, Swedish country rocker Hicks, Vermont Country singer-songwriter Wayne Warner, and Kansas alt-rocker JJ McGuigan, received 2 nominations each.

MTS Management Group received nominations for Best Management (an award they have won the past two years), Best Promotions and Best Label (MTS Records.)

“Totally amazed!” said Michael Stover of MTS. “This really means so much to me, and the entire MTS Family. It’s the culmination of all the hard work, time and money that goes into this labor of love. I’m so proud of every one of our artists, current and past. Last year’s event at Schermerhorn Symphony Hall was tremendous, and I know that his year’s ceremony at Nissan Stadium is going to be even bigger and better. Good luck to all the nominees!!”

ABOUT THE JOSIE MUSIC AWARDS: The Josie Music Awards is a brand of The Josie Network, LLC owned by the highly-respected partnership team of Josie Passantino and Tina Passantino. This team set out and successfully created an award show where winners are selected on their talent, skill, material, professionalism, and more and NOT by button pressing voting. Nominee suggestions go through a lengthy review process by a team of industry leaders and the official nomination list is created from their final decisions. Winners are also selected by this industry leader team (this review team has no connection to independent artists).

The Josie Music Awards is an all genre music award show ceremony which includes a lavish red carpet and many performances. Since its inaugural celebration in 2015, the Josie Music Awards was, is, and remains the largest independent artist award show globally. Certainly, the most gala from the red carpet to the breathtaking venues the award show has been held in such as The Gaylord Opryland Resort “The Springs” building and the world-renowned Schermerhorn Symphony Center Concert Hall (both in Nashville, Tennessee). Thousands of people from around the globe attend such as independent artists, songwriters, record labels, talent agencies, promotion companies, producers, engineers, management companies, press, music industry businesses, family/friends, and more come out each year to enjoy the performances, award recognition, and the elaborate celebration.

The Josie Music Awards was created solely to celebrate those in the independent music industry that work so hard every day and deserve to have a night of their own. This night is not only a celebration, it is also an outstanding way to connect with others in the industry and be seen by some of the top names/companies in the business. http://www.josiemusicawards.com

For more information about MTS Management Group, please visit http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com.