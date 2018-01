Former TICKETMASTER/LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT Mktg. Services Specialist/National Tours ERICA BUCHI has joined MTHEORY NASHVILLE as Mgr./Marketing. Congratulate her here.

BUCHI joins the recently-added Dir./Marketing KAITLYN MOORE and EVP/Marketing And Business Development MICHAEL CORCORAN as part of the MTHEORY NASHVILLE team established last FEBRUARY .