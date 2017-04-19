MR. BIG is continuing work on its new album, “Defying Gravity”, tentatively due this fall via Frontiers Music Srl. The follow-up to 2014’s “…The Stories We Could Tell” is being produced by Kevin Elson, who helmed all of MR. BIG‘s early LPs, including “Mr. Big” (1989), “Lean Into It” (1991) and “Bump Ahead” (1993).

In a new video message for Japan’s Young Guitar magazine, MR. BIG bassist Billy Sheehan stated about working with Elson again (see below): “He’s quite a legendary guy. He’s also one of the nicest, easiest guys to work with in the world.”Added MR. BIG guitarist Paul Gilbert: “I really enjoyed working with Kevin again — both to work with him and just to hang out with him. We had such good times back in the day, and he’s getting amazing sounds for us. He’s just doing everything you want a producer to do. And it’s a pleasure. And it’s working. We’re getting a lot of stuff done.”Sheehan also talked about the “Defying Gravity” songwriting process, explaining: “It’s kind of cool to have the luxury of being together in the studio and coming up with parts as opposed to having to go fast and get everything done first. We really can create in here. With the help of Kevin Elson, it’s been going really smoothly, and we’re coming up with some cool stuff.” “Defying Gravity” will feature MR. BIG‘s original lineup — on guitar, Eric Martin on lead vocals, Sheehan on bass and Pat Torpey on drums — with a special guest appearance by drummer Matt Starr. Starr has been filling in on the road for Torpey, who has had limited involvement with MR. BIG on the road since he was told he had Parkinson’s disease in 2014. “…Stories We Could Tell” was produced by Pat Regan, known for his work with DEEP PURPLE, WARRANT and KEEL.

Formed in 1988, MR. BIG forged its place in hard rock history by combining trademark “shredding” musicianship with awesome vocal harmonies. The original lineup produced numerous hit songs that ranged across a wide array of rock genres, be it ballads, heavy metal, or blues rock. Their hits included “To Be With You” (Billboard Hot 100 number one single in 15 countries for weeks, in 1991, propelling the band the band to huge international success and record sales in the multi-millions), “Wild World”, “Green-Tinted Sixties Mind” and “Just Take My Heart”.