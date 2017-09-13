Riding high off the success of a summer that was jam-packed with A-list shows including performances with Buckcherry as well as a residency at New York’s Arlene’s Grocery, East Coast Rockers MoTHER are gearing up to hit the road with former lead singer of Hinder Austin Winkler.

Currently promoting their latest single “Medicine”, which was produced by David Ivory (Roots, Halestorm, Silvertide) at Flexitone Records, MoTHER will join Austin Winkler in Scranton, PA on Tuesday, October 24 at Level’s Night Club for an East Coast run that will end in Niagara Falls, NY at the Evening Star on Friday, November 3. The full list of show dates are as follows*:

Tuesday, October 24 Level’s Night Club Scranton, PA

Wednesday, October 25 JRs Fastline Cranston, RI

Thursday, October 26 Stanhope House Stanhope, NJ

Friday, October 27 Shakers Oakdale, NY

Thursday, November 2 Moniraes Pennellville, NY

Friday, November 3 Evening Star Niagara Falls, NY

*Dates subject to change. More shows may be added.

In addition to a busy touring schedule, MoTHER will also be teaming up with Emmy Award-Winning Director Fabio Jafet, who has directed videos for such artists as Ozzy Osbourne’s Children of Bodom, Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and more, to film their first video for their hit single “Medicine”.

According to lead guitarist Mike Gowen the video for “Medicine” will “visually bring to life the essence of the band and showcase where we came from and who we are as musicians as artists.”

He further explains, “To have the opportunity to work with Fabio to visually bring our music to our fans is such an honor,” he said. “Releasing our first video in conjunction with our tour with Austin is going to be a great way to kick off the fall.”

The band has also announced that Tantric Bassist Jaron Gulino will be filling in on bass for the Austin Winkler tour.

To download “Medicine,” visit https://www.rockyourmother.com/media/.

For more information about MoTHER, visit www.rockyourmother.com.

About MoTHER

MoTHER is a powerhouse hard rock group with bluesy grooves and heavy guitar-driven riffs

that features frontman Nick Fargo, guitarist Mike Gowen and drummer Dan Traglia. Breaking on to the scene in 2013 after releasing two EPs, they’ve received critical acclaim thanks to their time on the road with such A-list stars as Buckcherry, Slash, Pop Evil, Godsmack, and Red Sun Rising. The band is currently promoting the release of their latest single “Medicine”, which was produced by David Ivory (Silvertide, Halestorm, The Roots) and released through his label Flexitone Records, and is receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike.