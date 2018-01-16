MONUMENT RECORDS has added SARAH D’HILLY as Assoc. Dir./Digital Strategy, where she will oversee all digital marketing initiatives and partner relationships with sales and streaming services and social platforms. D’HILLY will report directly to MONUMENT SVP/Marketing & Label Operations KATIE MCCARTNEY. D’HILLY officially joined MONUMENT RECORDS in late 2017 following time at BORMAN ENTERTAINMENT, where she most recently served as Dir./Digital Marketing.

“SARAH has a strategic, open-minded, and clear vision approach to marketing entertainment in the digital landscape,” said MCCARTNEY. “We’re thrilled to have her as part of the MONUMENT team.” MONUMENT RECORDS launched as a collaboration with SONY MUSIC last JANUARY, with SHANE MCANALLY and JASON OWEN serving a Co-Presidents of the label, which is currently home to WALKER HAYES and CAITLYN SMITH.