SOUTHERN BROADCASTING has named VINCENT “MOJO” WILSON brand manager of Top 40 stations WWFA/FLORENCE, AL and WYDL/CORINTH, MS. Both stations are operating under an LMA with FLINN BROADCASTING

General Manager MIKE BRANDT said, “With MOJO’S major and small market experience and success, he is the perfect fit for our growing company. He has already made some amazing changes to our CORINTH station!” WILSON will also oversee creative services for SOUTHERN.

WILSON, who will continue his night show at NEW MEDIA HUMANITY ASSOC. INC. Top 40 WYPW (POWER 90.1)/BRANDON-TAMPA, FL said, “I am happy to be back and be a part of this winning team!”