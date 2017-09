VANNER RECORDS/RCA NASHVILLE’s MIRANDA LAMBERT has announced her “LIVIN’ LIKE HIPPIES TOUR,” kicking off THURSDAY, JANUARY 18th, 2018 in GREENVILLE, SC.

Joining LAMBERT on the road is CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s JON PARDI, and for select dates, BRENT COBB, TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS, LUCIE SILVAS, THE STEEL WOODS, SUNNY SWEENEY, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, and CHARLIE WORSHAM will take the stage. Tickets for eight of the 23 shows go on sale FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6th here or here.