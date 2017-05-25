MILEY CYRUS’ new single “Malibu,” has attracted over 77 million views on YOUTUBE since its MAY 11th release and is breaking a number of her previous records.

“Malibu” saw this year’s highest jump of any video on the YOUTUBE VIDEOS chart, surging 86 spots from #95 the previous week to #9 this week.

She saw a historic high of 162K shares for her YOUTUBE channel the day that “Malibu” debuted.

“Malibu” is the highest-ever shared video on MILEY’s YouTube channel, receiving over 150K daily shares on the day of its debut (more than her previous record with “Wrecking Ball”).

“Malibu” was added to more playlists in a single day — 83K — than any other MILEY CYRUS video (a record previously set by ARIANA GRANDE and MILEY’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” cover).