Radio vet MIKE SCOTT says he’s joining SWICK COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC WLKI/ANGOLA, IN for mornings, beginning MONDAY, AUGUST 28th. SCOTT was most recently OM for MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/LANSING, MI before leaving in APRIL.

In addition to his live morning show, SCOTT says he’ll be tracking for Country and Classic Hits stations along the SWICK Local Area Networks, and although no specific call letters were mentioned, ALL ACCESS saw that SWICK operates Country WLZZ/BRYAN, OH and WTHD/LAGRANGE, IN, as well as Classic Hits WBET/STURGIS, MI, with programming originating from the SWICK/ANGOLA facility.

“I am so excited to be part of the great team here at WLKI, Local Radio Networks-SWICK BROADCASTING, and can’t thank STEVE SWICK and WILL MASHIONE enough for this great opportunity,” said SCOTT. “I’m looking forward to waking up NORTHERN INDIANA, SOUTHERN MICHIGAN, and WESTERN OHIO every morning.” Send congrats here