MIKE POSNER has launched a 10-episode podcast, “WHAT DOES THIS ALL MEAN?,” examining the titular question in the wake of a difficult period in the musician’s life. The show has begun this week with an episode in which POSNER visits his father’s gravesite and revisits memories of life with his dad.

POSNER said, “It’s been a roller coaster of a year so far. In JANUARY 2017, I was in a pretty dark place. My father had just died. I lost 30 pounds as I was only eating every other day. I was irritable. I was moody. You can look back at my confusing posts on social media from February if you want visual aides of how confused I felt.

“At some point, I realized that I had a list of things that I was going to get to ‘when I was done being popular.’ Do you have a list like this? A list of things you actually WANT to do when your done doing what you HAVE to do? My father’s death reminded me of my own mortality and inspired me to stop waiting to embark on the life I actually wanted to live and start asking the question, ‘What Does This All Mean?’

“I’m recording my explorations of this question on a podcast. The journey so far has led me back to my father’s grave, into the Landmark Forum, and even into spending seven days in total solitude with no human contact. In the past I used to hold onto all the insights I’d gathered for myself. It was a way to think of myself as better or more enlightened than other people. I was selfish. The point of this podcast is to break this cycle and SHARE whatever insight and wisdom I stumble upon on this journey. I love you and onwards.”