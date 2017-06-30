Music and Event Management Inc. announced today the initial lineup of more than 20 artists for the 17th-annual Midpoint Music Festival (MPMF) happening Saturday and Sunday, September 23-24, 2017 in downtown Cincinnati at the Taft Theatre and Cincinnati Masonic Center.

MPMF will feature more than 50 local, regional, national and internationally recognized acts including a diverse mix of up-and-coming artists and bands in addition to some of the biggest names in festival history. Taking place at a new location this year, fans can enjoy music across four stages at the Taft Theatre, the Ballroom at the Taft Theatre, the Masonic Cathedral, and an outdoor stage on 5th Street at Broadway.

“This year’s version of Midpoint is the most exciting and dynamic,” said Rick McCarty, festival organizer. “We cannot wait to see the transformation in and around the Taft Theatre and Masonic Center. We remain committed to helping continue the growth of this event with a more diverse line up and one of the most uniquely immersive experiences music lovers will find!”

Initial 2017 Artist Lineup: The first wave of artists for the 2017 event includes WALK THE MOON, The New Pornographers, Broken Social Scene, BADBADNOTGOOD, Valerie June, Frightened Rabbit, Dan Deacon, Noname, Seun Kuti and Egypt 80, Citizen, Mandolin Orange, The Cactus Blossoms, Aaron Lee Tasjan, William Elliott Whitmore, Charly Bliss, Bedouine, Flint Eastwood, Ghost of Paul Revere, David Luning, DYAN and Adam Torres. A second wave of artists, including local and regional acts, will be announced later in the summer.

The experience and getting around: The Midpoint Music Festival will transform historic eastern downtown Cincinnati into a haven for music lovers through an immersive all-day music festival experience for people of all ages. The event will also feature local restaurant and craft beer vendors and some of Cincinnati’s top artisan flavors, all adding to the inclusive atmosphere. Whether attendees travel to the event by car or bicycle, on foot, or by using the Cincinnati Streetcar, organizers encourage all attendees to experience both the festival and the resurgent surrounding neighborhoods that have enjoyed a true renaissance over the past several years.

Tickets: Weekend passes are on sale this Friday, June 30 at 11 a.m. for only $115 at the Taft Theatre Box Office, the Riverbend Music Center Box Office, MPMF.com and Ticketmaster.com (plus applicable fees online, no service fees if purchased at a box office). VIP tickets will also be available for $225, offering an enhanced experience with VIP-only viewing access at each stage, an indoor, air-conditioned VIP-exclusive lounge, a special MPMF17 laminate and t-shirt, five free drinks each day, and an invitation to catered VIP receptions each evening, with complimentary food and a private bar. Information regarding single day passes will be available in the coming weeks.

Kick-Off Show: A kick-off show will take place Friday, September 22 and more information about this special event will be announced soon.

Sponsorships and vendor submissions: Festival space, sponsorship packages and vendor submissions are available and welcome. Contact Michele Ferrara at 513.232.5882 or mferrara@memi.biz for sponsorship packages. Vendor submissions are open now; information and vendor guidelines can be found at http://mpmf.com/participate/vendors. Vendor submissions will remain open until August 4, 2017.

Artist submissions: The submission process for local and regional artists interested in participating in MPMF is now open through Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Midpoint Music Festival is partnering with Sonicbids, an industry standard in festival submissions, to track local and regional artist submissions. The Sonicbids process for artists to submit to play MPMF is FREE. Each artist or band will need to have a Sonicbids account. The application can be accessed at: https://www.sonicbids.com/find-gigs/midpoint-2017/

. All applicants will be notified regarding acceptance status following the close of submissions.

About Midpoint Music Festival: Founded in 2001 and purchased by Cincinnati CityBeat in 2008, Midpoint Music Festival (MPMF) is an indie-focused music festival centered around Cincinnati’s historic Downtown entertainment district. The festival has grown over the years to include such diverse artists as Band of Horses, Reggie Watts, Purity Ring, Bob Mould, Grizzly Bear, Kamasi Washington, and The Afghan Whigs.

About Music and Event Management Inc.: Music and Event Management Inc. (MEMI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, that produces over 250 events entertaining over 700,000 fans a year at its venues including Riverbend Music Center, PNC Pavilion (at Riverbend Music Center), Taft Theatre and The Ballroom at the Taft in Cincinnati and The Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, OH. MEMI’s festival portfolio includes the production of LUMENOCITY, Cincy Cinco, The Ohio River Throwdown and Tall Stacks.

All artists are subject to change without notice.

