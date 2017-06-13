Congratulations to MIDDAY MEGHAN, who is now an actual full-time employee of MAGIC Top 40 WILN (ISLAND 106)/PANAMA CITY, FL. MEGHAN has been voicetracking middays on a part-time basis, as well has handling other duties around the station.

OM/PD MARC SUMMERS says, “One of the rare joys Ive had in my career is finding someone so truly gifted. She is smart, talented, and worked so hard for this opportunity. I will never forget calling her with the news that she was being upped to fulltime, and she started crying on the phone. That will be one memory I will always cherish.”

MEGHAN added, “Im really excited to get my radio career started, and to do it in the city that I grew up in and love. I want to thank MISTY SIMS for recognizing my hard work and giving me this opportunity. I think MARC SUMMERS might have had a say too, but its hard to tell … he’s in the production room playing the music really loud … all the time. Is he deaf yet?”