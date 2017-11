CUMULUS Country WNSH (NASH FM 94.7)/NEW YORK has added radio vet MICHELLE JERSON for weekend air shifts. JERSON has both radio and TV work on her resume, serving as a reporter on SIRIUSXM’s HOWARD 100, with additional work on former Country outlet WYNY/NEW YORK; Sports WJFK/WASHINGTON D.C., and Hot AC WPLJ/NEW YORK.

“I’m very excited and honored to be working back in the Country format,” JERSON tells ALL ACCESS. Send congrats here.