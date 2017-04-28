RADIO ONE/ATLANTA GSM MICHAEL DE AMICIS is moving up I-85 to join ENTERCOM/CHARLOTTE as Dir./Sales for News-Talk WBT-A-F, Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN), and Hot AC WLNK (107.9 THE LINK).

“We are excited to welcome MIKE to the ENTERCOM/CHARLOTTE team,” said VP/Market Manager MATT HANLON. “His experience and success in radio along with his commitment to making a difference in the community make him a great fit for our team and our stations in this city.”

“I am looking forward to this new role at ENTERCOM/CHARLOTTE,” said DE AMICIS. “This is an incredible organization and a top notch portfolio of stations and I am excited to be a part of it.”