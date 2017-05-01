As METALLICA gets ready to hit the road and kick off its North American tour, the band thought it might be cool to revisit the very beginning of “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct” by pressing one of the live release celebrations on vinyl.

It all started with the Fifth Member show at the 1,500-capacity Webster Hall in New York City in September of last year, so this Friday, May 5, the three-LP set of that show will be available exclusively online at Metallica.com as well as in the band’s pop-up stores in select tour cities this summer (more on that soon).Newly mastered for vinyl and mixed by the team that brought you “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct”, the three-disc limited edition package is pressed on 140-gram vinyl and includes the digital download of the show as well.Track listing:Disc One / Side A01. Breadfan

02. Holier Than Thou

03. Battery

04. Harvester Of SorrowDisc One / Side B01. Fade To Black

02. Moth Into FlameDisc Two / Side C01. Sad But True

02. OrionDisc Two / Side D01. One

02. Master Of PuppetsDisc Three / Side E01. For Whom The Bell Tolls

02. Enter Sandman

03. Encore Jam

04. Whiskey In The JarDisc Three / Side F01. Hardwired

02. Seek & DestroyOrders expected to begin shipping before street date on May 5. Limit one (1) per customer.Fans were able to witness the Webster Hall concert after entering an online contest for a chance to purchase $25 tickets, the proceeds from which benefited City Harvest, an organization that delivers food to New Yorkers in need. Also in attendance were members of TOOL and VOLBEAT and a cast member from “Orange Is the New Black”.The North American leg of METALLICA‘s “WorldWired” 2017 tour kicks off on May 10 in Baltimore, Maryland and will hit stadiums in 25 cities before winding down in mid-August. Support on the quartet’s first North American trek since 2009 will come mainly from AVENGED SEVENFOLD and VOLBEAT, with GOJIRA taking over for the latter group for the last six shows.