MD/midday air personality NICHOLAUS “NIKO” PETROU has exited CBS RADIO Top 40 WBMP (92.3 AMP RADIO)/NEW YORK.

PETROU was at AMP for four years and worked at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK for eight years before that. He hosted a TV show for MUSIC CHOICE and currently hosts a podcast called “The Delivery Room Show.”

PETROU continues to be the voice of SPOTIFY, not to mentoin his nightclub DJ/party MC work. Reach out to him at nicholauspetrou@gmail.com.