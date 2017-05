FLINN BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic KXHT (HOT 107.1)/MEMPHIS and Digital Sales Mgr./Sr. AE MAURICE “MO BETTER” RIVERA have parted company. RIVERA originally joined KXHT in 2002 as Marketing Dir. He was eventually promoted to PD and in 2011, RIVERA moved into Sales.

The talented and experienced broadcast pro is exploring all options and can be reached at MauriceRivera@icloud.com and (901) 351-6218.