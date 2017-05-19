CUMULUS Top 40/Rhythmic KVYB (103.3 THE VIBE/OXNARD-VENTURA and SANTA BARBARA names MATTHEW “DOUGHBOY” FLORENCE PD. FLORENCE joins from AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KDLW (Z106.3)/ALBUQUERQUE where he was APD/afternoons. Look for FLORENCE to start at KVYB on JUNE 1st.

CUMULUS/OXNARD-VENTURA RVP/Market Mgr. SOMMER FRISK commented, “To say that we’re excited to have MATTHEW “DOUGHBOY” FLORENCE join our OXNARD-VENTURA-SANTA BARBARA team is a total understatement. We are ecstatic! We have no doubt that “DOUGHBOY” is the right choice to continue to fuel the success of 103.3 THE VIBE. He can’t get here soon enough!”

FLORENCE added, “I’m really excited to get to VENTURA and work with the team to make 103.3 THE VIBE a major force in the market. I’d like to thank (OM) CHRIS COX, SOMMER FRISK, and the rest of the team at CUMULUS MEDIA for this great opportunity.”

FLORENCE succeeds former KVYB PD STEVE MARSHALL, who left the station in late APRIL to take the PD post at KROENKE SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT (KSE) RADIO Hot AC KIMN (MIX 100)/DENVER.