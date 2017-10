CUMULUS Country KUBL (K-BULL 93)/SALT LAKE CITY PD/MD TRAVIS MOON will pick up an airshift and will be handling afternoons, effective THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12th. Current afternoon host, MATT RAMONE, will segue to middays.

RAMONE shared the news with listeners via FACEBOOK, where he expressed his excitement about the opportunity to spend more time with his family. Check out the video announcement here.