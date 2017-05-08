“PumpKings” track listing:01. The Chance
02. Someone’s Crying
03. Mankind
04. Step Out Of Hell
05. Mr. Ego
06. Still We Go
07. Escalation 666
08. The Time Of The Oath
09. Music
10. The Dark RideIn a 2015 interview with Heavy Talk, Grapow said that “PumpKings” would contain “my favorite, let’s say, ten [or] twelve [HELLOWEEN] songs” reworked “as a MASTERPLAN album with some HELLOWEEN melodies. And I think it’s very close to MASTERPLAN, because I wrote these songs, like ‘The Time Of The Oath’, ‘The Dark Ride’ or ‘Escalation 666’… ‘The Chance’, and many, many more. And I’m pretty sure people will love it… with [MASTERPLAN singer Rick Altzi‘s] voice.”MASTERPLAN‘s first-ever concert release came out in October 2015. “Keep Your Dream aLive” was made available as DVD/CD and Blu-ray/CD sets, both including the entire show from Masters Of Rock festival, recordings from Wacken Open Air, footage from the band’s latest Asian tour and ProgPower USA, as well as all five official MASTERPLAN video clips. The Masters Of Rock show is featured on the CD.MASTERPLAN‘s latest studio album, “Novum Initium”, was released in June 2013 via AFM. Joining guitarist Grapow in MASTERPLAN‘s current lineup are drummer Martin “Marthus” Skaroupka (CRADLE OF FILTH), singer Rick Altzi, keyboardist Axel Mackenrott and bassist Jari Kainulainen (STRATOVARIUS, SYMFONIA, DEVIL’S TRAIN).
