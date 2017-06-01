EMERALD COAST COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS Top 40 WECQ (Q92)/FORT WALTON BEACH has named MARY JO as the Midday talent.

“She is smart, funny, and a breath of fresh air. I’m glad that we found a local talent in the area. I’m looking forward to watching her grow at COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS.” said OM MATT STONE.

“I’m beyond excited to add MARY JO to the team. She brings a localized element to the station and her video production and social media skills will only help further Q92’s domination of the market!” added PD CHELSEA ALAYNE.

“I am beyond thrilled to accept the role of Middays on Q92 — Hit Music Now. Ifirst joined COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS as an intern last SUMMER and have spent the past year learning and developing my on-air skills under the guidance of this phenomenal team. I would like to thank our Operations Manager MATT STONE and Market Manager RON RAYBORNE for allowing me the opportunity to continue my radio journey with such a fantastic company. Under the leadership of Program Director CHELSEA ALAYNE, I feel both proud and excited to be a part of the future of Q92,” said MARY JO.